30-year-old Congolese chef Dieuveil Malonga poses inside his restaurant "Meza Malonga" in Rwanda's capital Kigali.

Image: Simon Mania / AFP



Congolese chef Dieuveil Malonga learned his craft in Europe's top restaurants, but says he owes his success to grandmothers across Africa, who passed on the gastronomic secrets that underpin his celebrated Afro-fusion cuisine.



"I travel (to) different countries... to learn from the grandmothers. Then I get these old recipes and I bring it to my laboratory here and we try with my chefs to give it something of a modern touch," he said.



The 30-year-old from Congo-Brazzaville has visited 38 of Africa's 54 countries, bringing back fermentation and other techniques, as well as ingredients that add texture and flavour to the dishes served at his restaurant in Rwanda's capital Kigali.





