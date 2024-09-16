The Power of Women: SheShakti 2024 Celebrates Women Breaking Barriers in Sports, Entertainment & Beyond





News18 SheShakti returns with a more impactful Season 2, celebrating the trailblazing women propelling India to the global forefront. Under the theme “Breaking Barriers”, this year’s event will spotlight how women are redefining success and driving transformative change.



Scheduled for September 16 in New Delhi, the summit will feature an inspiring line-up of pioneers from diverse fields — politics, science, arts, business, sports, and entertainment — who will share their ground-breaking journeys and insights on empowerment, resilience, and leadership, reflecting the unstoppable momentum of women leading India’s progress.



The event will begin on a high note with an electrifying performance by rising star Maithili Thakur, setting the stage for a day of inspiration and empowerment. This energy will seamlessly lead into one of the most anticipated moments — a celebration of life by the legendary Usha Uthup. Her journey from humble beginnings to becoming a beloved icon exemplifies resilience that embodies the initiative’s spirit.



Building on the motif of resilience, Shefali Shah will discuss her portrayal of strong, complex female characters and how her roles challenge stereotypes and reflect women’s strength. Adding further depth to this conversation, Rasika Dugal will highlight the impact of authentic on-screen representations of women, emphasising how these stories address societal pressures and spark important conversations about safety and empowerment, bridging art and social change.



Taking the discussion on women empowerment ahead, actor Sikandar Kher and actor-turned-politician Kirron Kher will explore how true empowerment starts at home, drawing from Kirron’s journey as a mother, cancer survivor, and trailblazer in film and politics. Their discussion will emphasise the role of supportive environments in overcoming gender norms and fostering empowerment, highlighting how resilience and nurturing can break barriers and inspire change. Further exploring the concept of creating supportive environments at home, the spotlight will turn to the often-overlooked role of family and partners in professional sports. Sharing insights on their role as partners in the limelight, balancing family life while being the support system for their husbands, will be Puja Pabari Pujara, wife of Cheteshwar Pujara, and Priyanka Chaudhary Raina, Co-Founder, Maate, and wife of cricketer Suresh Raina.



As SheShakti 2024 draws to a close, it will celebrate a legacy of resilience and empowerment, highlighting women’s transformative impact across sports, entertainment, and beyond. This edition demonstrates how women are not only breaking barriers but also redefining success and excellence through their achievements globally. Through the accomplishments of trailblazing athletes and visionary artists, News18 SheShakti 2024 stands as a testament to the inspiring spirit of women who are motivating future generations to dream big and strive for greatness.



Join us on September 16, 11 am onwards, to celebrate their achievements and support the movement towards a more inclusive, empowered, and equitable future. Tune in to watch LIVE on https://www.news18features.com/she-shakti-2024/.



