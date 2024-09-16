News18 SheShakti 2024: A Salute to the Spirit of Women Leadership Creating Global Impact





Indian women are redefining global narratives with their extraordinary achievements, showcasing unmatched passion, determination, and resilience. On September 16, News18 SheShakti 2024 is set to celebrate these pioneering women who have broken barriers and elevated India’s global stature. This year’s theme, “Breaking Barriers,” will feature a stellar line-up of women leaders from politics, cinema, and social work, highlighting their remarkable contributions and leadership.



Women’s influence in governance drives significant progress, with their impact on developmental outcomes highlighting the power of decentralised decision-making. Building on this momentum of women’s leadership, SheShakti 2024 proudly showcases two remarkable political trailblazers — Bansuri Swaraj, the dynamic Lok Sabha member from Delhi and Shambhavi Choudhary who, at just 25, is one of the youngest Members of Parliament. Both are driving transformative change on the ground and serving as powerful role models for the next generation, charting the path for future women leaders.



Further enriching this celebration of women’s empowerment, the event will also be graced by Radhikaraje Gaekwad, Maharani of the erstwhile princely state of Baroda, a beacon of tradition and modernity. As a progressive royal and art connoisseur, she has devoted herself to empowering rural women in her state, guiding them from obscurity to prominence and helping them forge their own paths to success. Her presence will offer profound insights and inspiration, highlighting her unwavering commitment to transforming lives through empowerment and cultural enrichment.



We stand at a pivotal moment where women are not only rising but excelling in fields once considered off-limits. SheShakti 2024 celebrates these pioneers, whose extraordinary leadership and expertise continue to make the nation proud. Join us in honouring these women who are inspiring future generations to dream big and break barriers.



Tune in to News18 on September 16, 11am onwards, to witness the celebration unfold as News18 SheShakti 2024 captures the unstoppable force of women leading India’s progress. Watch LIVE at https://www.news18features.com/she-shakti-2024/.

