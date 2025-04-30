Meta releases standalone AI app, competing with ChatGPT

Social media behemoth Meta unveiled its first standalone AI assistant app on Tuesday, challenging ChatGPT by giving users a direct path to its generative artificial intelligence models.

"A billion people are using Meta AI across our apps now, so we made a new standalone Meta AI app for you to check out," the company's CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg said in a video posted on Instagram.

Zuckerberg said the app "is designed to be your personal AI" and could be primarily accessed through voice conversations with the interactions personalized to the individual user.

"We're starting off really basic, with just a little bit of context about your interests," the CEO said.

"But over time, you're going be able to let Meta AI know a whole lot about you and the people you care about from across our apps, if you want."