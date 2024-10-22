Sharan Hegde: Finfluencer turned entrepreneur shows how it's done

Sharan Hegde has built on his popularity as a content creator and his expertise to grow a diversified business that offers a range of products and financial solutions
One can assume that Sharan Hegde, a finfluencer-turned entrepreneur, has a certain amount of cockiness, creating a financial education firm—The 1% Club, with annual revenues of ₹61 crore and backed by investors—at 29. Hegde sits casually, dressed in black jeans, long-sleeve beige T-shirt, accessorised by a cuboid men’s locket.
Outside his room, The 1% Club, located in a Mumbai suburb, is a startup-styled company, of which he is founder and CEO.
(This story appears in the 18 October, 2024 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)