Women who win: Navya Nanda, Anushka Rathod, Parul Chaudhary, Seethalakshmy Narayanan

In a panel discussion at the Forbes India Under 30 awards night, inspiring women under the age of 30 gathered to outline how women can lead and thrive in the rapidly evolving world. Moderated by Forbes India's Neha Bothra, the panel featured athlete Parul Chaudhary; Seethalakshmy Narayanan, vice president, Premji Invest; social entrepreneur Navya Naveli Nanda; and digital content creator Anushka Rathod