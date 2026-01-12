The-return-of-the-rs5-lakh-car

Sales of hatchbacks accelerated after the government cut indirect taxes in late September, pushing quarterly market share higher for the first time in years and forcing automakers to reassess production and marketing plans for 2026.

Hatchback share climbed to 24.4 percent in the December quarter from 23.5 percent in the first nine months, data from Jato Dynamics shows, reversing years of decline that many in the industry had assumed were structural.

India’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, said mini-car dispatches to dealers jumped nearly 92 percent in December. “Despite that, we have pending bookings of more than 1.5 months in the mini segment,” Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer for Marketing & Sales at Maruti Suzuki, said during a press briefing on January 1. He said Maruti was producing more small cars, but growth would have been higher if it could step up production, a process that will take time.

Only three automakers currently operate in the mini-car segment, defined as vehicles priced below Rs 5 lakh. Maruti Suzuki accounts for most of the category, selling the Alto and S-Presso, alongside the slightly larger Celerio and WagonR, which are also under Rs 5 lakh (ex-showroom) but are classified as compact cars. Tata Motors offers the Tiago, while Renault sells the Kwid.

