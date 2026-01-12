In 2019, the Carolina Hurricanes hockey team was criticized on national television for their exuberant, choreographed postgame celebrations. A commentator sneered that they were “a bunch of jerks.” Rather than retreat, the team leaned in, printing 'Bunch of Jerks' on T-shirts and selling nearly $875,000 worth of merchandise within days, according to their CMO.

Their response wasn’t just good-natured fun. It was also an early example of what marketing researchers now call ‘reappropriation,’ a deliberate strategy in which brands embrace and repeat the very insults aimed at them.

In a new paper published in the Journal of Consumer Psychology, Professor Keisha Cutright of Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business—along with Katherine Du of the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee, and Lingrui Zhou of the University of Hong Kong—show how this approach can pay off. Their research reveals that when brands reappropriate mild, unjustified insults, consumers tend to find them more confident and humorous, leading to stronger engagement and better attitudes toward the brand.

“Today’s brands face a flood of online criticism, much of it undeserved,” said Cutright. “Our research shows that sometimes the smartest move isn’t to hide from the insult, but to own it.”

