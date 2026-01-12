In 2019, the Carolina Hurricanes hockey team was criticized on national television for their exuberant, choreographed postgame celebrations. A commentator sneered that they were “a bunch of jerks.” Rather than retreat, the team leaned in, printing 'Bunch of Jerks' on T-shirts and selling nearly $875,000 worth of merchandise within days, according to their CMO.
Their response wasn’t just good-natured fun. It was also an early example of what marketing researchers now call ‘reappropriation,’ a deliberate strategy in which brands embrace and repeat the very insults aimed at them.
In a new paper published in the Journal of Consumer Psychology, Professor Keisha Cutright of Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business—along with Katherine Du of the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee, and Lingrui Zhou of the University of Hong Kong—show how this approach can pay off. Their research reveals that when brands reappropriate mild, unjustified insults, consumers tend to find them more confident and humorous, leading to stronger engagement and better attitudes toward the brand.
“Today’s brands face a flood of online criticism, much of it undeserved,” said Cutright. “Our research shows that sometimes the smartest move isn’t to hide from the insult, but to own it.”
Reclaiming the label
Reappropriation, the authors explain, is when a brand intentionally uses a negative label imposed on it by others. By echoing the insult in their own messaging or merchandise, brands signal they're unfazed and self-assured. Unlike social movements where marginalized groups reclaim derogatory language to take back power, brands use reappropriation to demonstrate confidence when facing public scrutiny.
“Brands don’t need to take back power,” Cutright explained. “What they can do is show that they’re confident enough not to let an unfair jab shake them.”
Real-world examples abound. A North Carolina restaurant was once accused in a one-star review of “satanic activity” for enforcing a mask mandate. The owner printed the phrase on a T-shirt and sold thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise, all while drawing laughs and social media buzz.
These cases highlight a pattern: when insults are clearly unwarranted and lighthearted, reappropriation can spark engagement and even drive sales.
Testing how reappropriation works
To test their ideas, the researchers conducted a series of experiments measuring how consumers react to reappropriation compared to other common responses like denial, apology, or silence.
In one Facebook ad test with nearly 28,000 impressions, an electronics store called 'an out-of-date, birdbrain of a store' saw a 27% higher click-through rate when it reappropriated the insult rather than denying it.
Similar results emerged across multiple studies featuring different brands and insults.
“People like brands that don’t take themselves too seriously,” Cutright said. “When a company laughs with its critics, it sends the message that it knows who it is. That kind of composure earns respect.”
Knowing when not to play along
Still, the research cautions that reappropriation is not a one-size-fits-all strategy. Reappropriation only works for benign, unjustified insults; when criticism seems warranted, like after a serious product failure, or touches on a moral issue, like sexism, the strategy backfires.
“If a brand jokingly called itself ‘sexist,’ people would likely find that inappropriate no matter how unfair the insult,” Cutright said.
The source of the insult matters, too. One study tested whether participants react differently when a brand reappropriates rude comments from either a young man or an elderly woman. When brands reappropriated the insult from the elderly woman, observers felt the brand was behaving like a bully.
“Humor depends on tone and context,” Cutright noted. “If the joke makes someone look mean-spirited, the brand loses the warmth that makes reappropriation work in the first place.”
Lessons for marketers
The findings provide guidance for brand managers navigating a climate of constant digital feedback. Reappropriation works best when insults are unwarranted and harmless—the kind of jab that invites a witty comeback rather than a corporate statement.
When executed well, the approach can boost engagement metrics like click-throughs, social media comments, and even purchase intentions.
Cutright says the results highlight an evolving expectation in consumer culture: people reward brands that feel human, resilient, and playful under pressure.
“When a brand can turn a negative into a laugh,” she said, “it reminds us that confidence doesn’t always have to be loud or defensive—it can be funny, graceful, and self-aware.”
