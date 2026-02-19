Advertisement
Photo of the day: PM Modi welcomes top tech leaders to India AI summit

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes a group photo with AI company leaders at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi on February 19, 2026.

By Forbes India
Last Updated: Feb 19, 2026, 12:23 IST1 min
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes a group photo with AI company leaders including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman (2nd R), Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei (R), Google CEO Sundar Pichai (2nd L), and Meta Chief AI Officer Alexandr Wang (L), at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi on February 19, 2026.
Image: Photo by Ludovic Marin / AFP

First Published: Feb 19, 2026, 12:27

