Photo of the day: PM Modi welcomes top tech leaders to India AI summit
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes a group photo with AI company leaders at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi on February 19, 2026.
By Forbes India
Last Updated: Feb 19, 2026, 12:23 IST1 min
Image: Photo by Ludovic Marin / AFP
First Published: Feb 19, 2026, 12:27
