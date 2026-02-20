This week in Aviation: Unruly flyer rules, hoax bomb threats

India’s aviation sector saw regulatory tightening, airline expansion moves and operational disruptions during the week ended February 20. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) introduced stricter alcohol testing norms for pilots and fined Air India Rs 1 crore for safety lapses, while airlines including IndiGo, Air India and SpiceJet announced hiring, fleet expansion and partnership plans. The week also saw bomb threats on IndiGo flights in Kolkata, a temporary airline software outage, infrastructure investments such as a FedEx cargo hub at Navi Mumbai airport, and policy signals on aircraft imports under a proposed India–US trade pact.
DGCA tightens pilot alcohol testing norms
On February 13, aviation safety regulator DGCA introduced stricter breath analyser norms for pilots, with repeated violations potentially leading to cancellation of licences, according to sources. The revised Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR), which came into effect on February 9, also provides for cancellation of Foreign Aircrew Temporary Authorisation (FATA) for expatriate pilots found positive during pre-flight tests.
Under the new framework, a pilot testing positive three times before operating flights could face licence cancellation. The rules also clarify enforcement actions for missed tests and post-flight violations. DGCA reiterated that alcohol can impair performance even after blood alcohol levels fall to zero, and that airlines may impose stricter abstinence requirements than the mandated 12-hour period.
Air India fined Rs 1 crore
On February 14, DGCA imposed a Rs 1 crore penalty on Air India for operating an Airbus A320neo aircraft without a valid Airworthiness Review Certificate (ARC) on at least eight routes in 2025, according to sources. The airline said it had voluntarily reported the incident and that all gaps had been addressed.
Bomb threat hoaxes
The same day, two bomb threats were reported on IndiGo flights at Kolkata airport. A Shillong-bound aircraft was evacuated after a handwritten note claiming a bomb was found inside a lavatory, while later in the evening a Dibrugarh flight was moved to an isolation bay following another threat message. Both incidents were later declared hoaxes after security checks, officials said.
India may import $100 bn aviation goods from US
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal stated that India could import aircraft, engines and spare parts worth about $100 billion from the United States over five years under an interim trade pact, which could support tourism and reduce airfares, while speaking at the ET Now Global Business Summit on Saturday.
Air India crash probe still underway
Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said on February 15 that the investigation into the Air India Boeing 787 crash in Ahmedabad in June 2025 was still underway, dismissing foreign media reports that suggested conclusions had been reached.
“I just want to inform you all that our investigation agencies are probing the matter… Once the final report is finalised, then only it will be justifiable to comment,” Mohol said.
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) also said earlier that the probe remained in progress and media reports claiming that the investigation had been finalised were “incorrect and speculative”.
The crash, one of India’s worst aviation accidents, killed 260 people after the London-bound aircraft crashed shortly after take-off.
Govt reviewing non-scheduled operators
Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said on February 15 that the government was conducting a “very thorough study” of flight operations by non-scheduled operators and uncontrolled airfields following the fatal Learjet crash near Baramati in January.
Naidu told PTI that areas requiring regulatory intervention would be examined as part of the review. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has already initiated a special safety audit of non-scheduled operators earlier this month.
The crash involved a Learjet 45 operated by VSR Ventures and killed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau is expected to release a preliminary report soon.
Jamco to set up aircraft component manufacturing centre in Bengaluru
On February 16, Japanese aircraft interiors manufacturer Jamco Corporation announced plans to set up a product engineering centre in Bengaluru to manufacture aircraft interior components for global manufacturers including Boeing and Airbus.
IndiGo extends international cancellations
Also on February 16, IndiGo extended the cancellation of flights to Tbilisi, Almaty, Baku and Tashkent until March 28 due to developments related to Iran and associated airspace constraints.
IndiGo also said during the week that it plans to hire more than 1,000 pilots amid fleet expansion and earlier crew shortages linked to revised Flight Duty Time Limitations norms.
Air India-Lufthansa sign partnership MoU
On February 17, Air India signed a memorandum of understanding with Lufthansa Group to explore a joint business agreement aimed at expanding connectivity between India and Europe, subject to regulatory approvals.
The same day Tata Sons appointed former civil aviation secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola as an advisor to its aviation business, according to a report by The Economic Times citing sources.
CEO Campbell Wilson said on February 19 that fleet reliability had improved, with increased availability of spares and upgrades underway. He said more than half of the airline’s wide-body fleet would be modernised by end-2026.
Akasa inducts 34th aircraft
Akasa Air inducted its 34th aircraft on February 17, a Boeing 737 MAX 8-200, marking its third addition in 2026 as the airline expands operations. Earlier this week at an ET event, CEO Vinay Dube said that the airline’s strategy focused on fiscal discipline and operational redundancies rather than opportunistic fleet additions.
FedEx breaks ground at Navi Mumbai airport
On February 18, FedEx broke ground on a Rs 2,500-crore automated air cargo hub at Navi Mumbai International Airport, expected to create more than 6,000 jobs, according to a joint statement.
Flying ban proposal proposed for unruly passengers
On February 18, DGCA proposed allowing airlines to impose immediate flying bans of up to 30 days on unruly passengers without referring cases to an independent committee, signalling a shift towards a “zero tolerance” enforcement approach. Stakeholder comments have been invited until March 16.
SpiceJet: Aircraft MoU, Bangladesh airspace bar
On February 19, SpiceJet said it had secured a memorandum of understanding for induction of 10 aircraft as part of plans to more than double capacity this year and operate over 300 daily flights by winter 2026.
On the same day, PTI, citing sources, reported that Bangladesh barred SpiceJet from using its airspace over pending dues. The airline said it was working with authorities towards an early resolution and that operations remained unaffected.
Software outage disrupts airline check-ins
Thursday morning saw airlines including IndiGo, Air India Express, SpiceJet and Akasa Air face temporary disruptions in passenger check-in at multiple airports after a software system outage in the morning, sources told PTI. The issue affected operations at airports including Delhi and Mumbai and lasted for about 40 minutes, from around 6:45 am to 7:28 am.
Airport check-in systems were restored shortly thereafter, and sources said there was no major impact on flight operations or schedules. Airlines did not issue official statements on the incident.
IATA raises concern over Mumbai cargo suspension
During the week, global airlines body International Air Transport Association (IATA) raised concerns about Mumbai airport’s plan to suspend freighter operations from August 2026 to May 2027 for infrastructure upgrades.
Guwahati terminal to open Feb 22
On February 20, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the Rs 4,000-crore new terminal at Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport would become operational from February 22.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI)
First Published: Feb 20, 2026, 18:42