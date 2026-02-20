This week in Aviation: Unruly flyer rules, hoax bomb threats

India’s aviation sector saw regulatory tightening, airline expansion moves and operational disruptions during the week ended February 20. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) introduced stricter alcohol testing norms for pilots and fined Air India Rs 1 crore for safety lapses, while airlines including IndiGo, Air India and SpiceJet announced hiring, fleet expansion and partnership plans. The week also saw bomb threats on IndiGo flights in Kolkata, a temporary airline software outage, infrastructure investments such as a FedEx cargo hub at Navi Mumbai airport, and policy signals on aircraft imports under a proposed India–US trade pact.

DGCA tightens pilot alcohol testing norms

On February 13, aviation safety regulator DGCA introduced stricter breath analyser norms for pilots, with repeated violations potentially leading to cancellation of licences, according to sources. The revised Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR), which came into effect on February 9, also provides for cancellation of Foreign Aircrew Temporary Authorisation (FATA) for expatriate pilots found positive during pre-flight tests.

Under the new framework, a pilot testing positive three times before operating flights could face licence cancellation. The rules also clarify enforcement actions for missed tests and post-flight violations. DGCA reiterated that alcohol can impair performance even after blood alcohol levels fall to zero, and that airlines may impose stricter abstinence requirements than the mandated 12-hour period.

Air India fined Rs 1 crore

On February 14, DGCA imposed a Rs 1 crore penalty on Air India for operating an Airbus A320neo aircraft without a valid Airworthiness Review Certificate (ARC) on at least eight routes in 2025, according to sources. The airline said it had voluntarily reported the incident and that all gaps had been addressed.

Bomb threat hoaxes

The same day, two bomb threats were reported on IndiGo flights at Kolkata airport. A Shillong-bound aircraft was evacuated after a handwritten note claiming a bomb was found inside a lavatory, while later in the evening a Dibrugarh flight was moved to an isolation bay following another threat message. Both incidents were later declared hoaxes after security checks, officials said.

