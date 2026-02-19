Modi unveils Manav vision at AI Summit, calls for AI as ‘global common good’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called on the world to resolve that AI be developed as a “global common good” and unveiled India’s new AI governance doctrine, the Manav Vision, at the India AI Impact Summit.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres, who also spoke at the event, offered a pointed endorsement of that framing. “The future of AI cannot be decided by a handful of countries or left to the whims of a few billionaires,” he said.

French President Emmanuel Macron, co-host of last year’s Paris AI Action Summit, hailed India’s technological evolution as a “civilisational story”. The India Stack, the country’s interlocking architecture of digital identity, payments and health records, was, he said, precisely the kind of open, interoperable and sovereign infrastructure the AI summit was convened to advance.

A human-centric AI vision

The Manav framework is a five-point charter for AI governance that Modi described as a “vital link for human welfare in the AI-driven world”. While M stands for “moral and ethical systems”, A stands for “accountable governance”, N for “national sovereignty”, A for “accessible and inclusive” ensuring that AI is not a monopoly but a multiplier, and V for “valid and legitimate” requiring AI to be “lawful and verifiable”.

While tracing a line from the first spark struck from stone to the transcription of speech into script to the wireless transmission of signals, Modi said, “The fascinating part is that when we are living through such a transformation, we rarely grasp its true impact. Artificial Intelligence is such a transformation.” What distinguishes this moment, he said, is speed and scale, “Today, the journey from machine learning to learning machines is faster, deeper, and broader.”

