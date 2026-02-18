Why sustainability is becoming a boardroom priority

The phrase Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) is increasingly being questioned.

Once the vanguard of sustainable investing and corporate responsibility, it is now criticised for becoming watered down, politicised, and vulnerable to greenwashing. Headlines predicting a “post ESG” world are becoming common—but this narrative mistakes backlash for obsolescence. This is not the end of ESG; it is the end of sustainability as a checkbox exercise and the rise of sustainability as a strategic board level imperative shaped by geopolitics, capital flows, material risks, and long term resilience.

Yet, the reason this shift matters for India’s corporate leaders is straightforward: rising geopolitical fragmentation and economic pressures are reshaping perceptions of both risk and opportunity. Firms that treat sustainability as a compliance requirement may struggle amid regulatory swings, investor scrutiny, and supply chain shocks. But those that integrate sustainability across governance, finance, culture, and operations will gain a durable competitive edge.

ESG: Maturation, Not Sunset

The backlash against ESG is real, emerging both politically and through scepticism about standards and credibility. Yet parallel developments tell a different story: mandatory disclosures, investor demands for credible transition plans, and corporate commitments to Scope 3 emissions and circularity. These signal not a retreat, but the evolution of sustainability into a disciplined risk management framework. This shift requires audited disclosures, measurable targets, and clear roadmaps—building trust and long term resilience.

Sustainability as Boardroom Strategy

For decades, sustainability functions were confined to reporting roles. That is changing. Sustainability is gaining ground in the C suite and on boards—Chief Sustainability Officers working with CFOs, executive incentives tied to sustainability KPIs, and dedicated board committees for climate and sustainability. These moves reflect recognition that sustainability influences value creation—from capital access and supply chain continuity to market access and brand strength.

Read More