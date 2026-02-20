Put these words in your Google search string: Vishal Sikka hindustantimes.com Suveen Sinha. The two top results—the AI Overview—and the second one will lead you to an interview of Mr Sikka from November 2016. Although the byline on hindustantimes.com appears as “Anonymous”, that was this writer interviewing Mr Sikka when he was the CEO of Infosys.

The previous month, Ratan Tata had fired Cyrus Mistry from Tata Sons. And, at one point in the interview, I asked Mr Sikka if there was no chance of his being the next Mistry.

Sikka said: “Oh my God. (Pause) I don’t want to comment on that. (Pause) That’s not a fair question. These are very serious things we are doing.”

I had—have—all the respect for Mr Sikka. The first non-founder CEO of Infosys, he came like the breath of fresh air the company needed. Back then, he was talking about artificial intelligence (AI), automation and cloud, and trying to put Infosys on the path of becoming a company that would be known for its cutting-edge work.

Mr. Sikka recounted in the interview that he had met NR Narayana Murthy, the founder of Infosys, a few months earlier in London who had said: “Vishal, I was reading some of your interviews and what you are trying to do is to convert us from reactive problem solvers to proactive problem finders.” Mr Sikka had found this a beautiful way of putting what he was trying to do at Infosys.

