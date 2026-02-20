Bnw-developments-the-only-private-developer-to-launch-two-projects-with-radisson-hotel-group-in-rak-central

17th February, 2026 – BNW Developments The single largest private developer in Ras Al Khaimah, set the stage for a defining moment with the unveiling of the first Radisson Blu Hotel and Radisson Blu Residences in RAK Central, in partnership with Radisson Hotel Group. Led by senior leadership from both organisations and joined by prominent real estate and hospitality stakeholders, the reveal marked a bold new benchmark for branded hospitality and elevated urban living in the emirate.

The launch was attended by over 8,000 people, including the industry leaders of the real estate world. Electrifying performances by the UK band Blue and the Bollywood duo Armaan Malik and Amaal Mallik followed the two-project announcement.

Located within RAK Central, Ras Al Khaimah’s emerging commercial and lifestyle destination, the development brings Radisson Blu’s internationally recognised service standards and design ethos to a mixed-use address positioned at the heart of the emirate’s next phase of growth. With Al Marjan Island anchoring Ras Al Khaimah’s leisure-led identity, RAK Central is set to define its work-and-play district, a future business hub that integrates offices, residences, hospitality, and lifestyle in one connected urban core. This strategic positioning underpins BNW Developments’ investment in RAK Central as the emirate’s next engine of economic and community growth.

With a robust portfolio spanning more than 10 strategic projects in Ras Al Khaimah, BNW Developments has reinforced its scale in the northern emirate, underscoring its long-term commitment to shaping destination-led growth and delivering enduring value for residents, partners, and investors.

Dr. (CA) Ankur Aggarwal, Chairman and Founder, BNW Developments, “Radisson Blu Hotels and Residences mark a defining step in our Ras Al Khaimah vision, conceived to deliver durable investor returns alongside a globally benchmarked living experience. Positioned within RAK Central’s integrated Live-Work-Play ecosystem, it brings business, lifestyle, and hospitality into one cohesive address. Our partnership with Radisson Hotel Group introduces international brand depth and operational excellence, placing this development and BNW’s growing hospitality portfolio firmly within a global standard of distinction while strengthening long-term value and confidence.”

