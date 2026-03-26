US’s social media addiction trial and similar bans around the world

In a first-of-its-kind lawsuit on social media addiction, a Los Angeles jury held Meta and Google accountable for intentionally building addictive social media platforms that harmed children and teenagers. The verdict came yesterday, after a young woman sued Meta—which owns Instagram, Facebook—and WhatsApp and Google, owner of YouTube, over her childhood addiction to social media.

Kaley from Los Angeles who sued the companies was awarded $6 million (£4.5 million) in damages, a decision that could influence hundreds of similar cases currently progressing through US courts. Meta and Google each stated they disagreed with the ruling and confirmed plans to appeal. Meta said that teen mental health is profoundly complex and cannot be linked to a single app. “We will continue to defend ourselves vigorously as every case is different, and we remain confident in our record of protecting teens online,” said a Meta spokesperson.

A spokesperson for Google said: "This case misunderstands YouTube, which is a responsibly built streaming platform, not a social media site."

Snap and TikTok were also defendants in the trial. Both settled with the plaintiff before it began, and terms of the agreements were not disclosed.

It is important to note that the LA verdict was delivered just a day after a jury in New Mexico ruled that Meta was liable for how its platforms put children at risk, exposing them to sexually explicit content and interactions with sexual predators. The jury ordered Meta to pay $375 million in damages. According to media reports, beyond the California state court cases, more than 2,400 lawsuits making similar allegations against Meta and other social media platforms have been consolidated in a federal court in California.

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