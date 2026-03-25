Employees want their bosses to respond to feedback — but not too quickly

What do we want? Change! When do we want it? Well, that depends…

That might not seem like much of a slogan. But new researchopen in new window indicates that it accurately reflects the way most employees feel about how quickly their superiors should respond to feedback about their leadership behavior. When leaders change their behavior lickety-split, they may be seen as responsive. But they may also be seen as insincere.

“People want these changes to happen, but when the changes happen too quickly, people find fault in the leader making them,” says Francis Flynn, a professor of organizational behavior at Stanford Graduate School of Business, who conducted the research with lead author Danbee Chonopen in new window, an assistant professor at University of South Florida Muma College of Business and a former postdoctoral fellow at Stanford GSB, and Ovul Sezeropen in new window, an assistant professor at Cornell SC Johnson College of Business.

“The fact that proactively improving in response to feedback — but doing so too quickly — could result in perceptions of inauthenticity puts leaders in a difficult, double-bind situation,” Chon adds.

Flynn first became aware of this paradox while coaching executives who were trying to change their behavior in response to workplace evaluations. Some, he recalls, worried that if they returned to their jobs and suddenly began doing things differently, they might come across as being “a little bit phony.”

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