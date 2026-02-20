US Supreme Court strikes down Trump’s tariffs

The US Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump’s sweeping global tariffs, imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). The 6-3 verdict, delivered on Friday, which states that the tariffs extend beyond the president’s “legitimate reach”, invalidates the administration’s use of 1970s-era emergency powers to impose tariffs without the consent of Congress. Tariffs imposed under IEEPA have historically been used for targeted economic sanctions with Congressional approval.

The majority opinion, authored by Chief Justice John Roberts, argued that the framers of the US Constitution, gave Congress “alone... access to the pockets of the people” and nowhere in the country’s founding charter did they vest that power in the Executive Branch.

The Supreme Court rejected the government’s broad interpretation of the IEEPA, which would have granted the president the unilateral power to impose and adjust unbounded tariffs. The court ruled that such a “transformative expansion” of executive authority lacks historical precedent, noting that in the 50 years since IEEPA’s enactment, no US president has ever used it to levy tariffs.

The ruling offers a massive reprieve for global markets and for India, which has recently negotiated a trade deal with the US.

The Verdict

Since returning to office in 2025, Trump has invoked IEEPA to declare national emergencies over issues ranging from fentanyl trafficking to the US trade deficit. These declarations bypassed Congress and implemented a “reciprocal tariff” framework, including a 10 percent baseline tariff on almost all global imports and secondary “punitive” tariffs of up to 50 percent on countries buying Russian energy.

