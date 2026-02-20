For years, SEO has hidden behind long timelines. Six months was considered reasonable. A year was framed as prudent. The delay became part of the business model. Jeremy Tang never accepted that logic and eventually decided to design around it.

Jeremy Tang is a serial entrepreneur and inventor, known for building defining marketing technologies and scaling businesses fast. In 2014, he founded Area Ten, built out of a client-side frustration familiar to many enterprise marketers.

That frustration was not with SEO itself, but with how slowly it moved once agencies entered the picture.

Area Ten’s response was not to optimize harder, but to rethink what SEO execution actually is. Most agencies still anchor their strategy around a small set of high-volume keywords, the head terms that dominate dashboards and pitches.

In practice, those terms represent a narrow slice of demand. The bulk of search intent lives in the long tail, scattered across thousands of specific queries that are rarely pursued because they are inefficient to execute manually.

