For years, SEO has hidden behind long timelines. Six months was considered reasonable. A year was framed as prudent. The delay became part of the business model. Jeremy Tang never accepted that logic and eventually decided to design around it.
Jeremy Tang is a serial entrepreneur and inventor, known for building defining marketing technologies and scaling businesses fast. In 2014, he founded Area Ten, built out of a client-side frustration familiar to many enterprise marketers.
That frustration was not with SEO itself, but with how slowly it moved once agencies entered the picture.
Area Ten’s response was not to optimize harder, but to rethink what SEO execution actually is. Most agencies still anchor their strategy around a small set of high-volume keywords, the head terms that dominate dashboards and pitches.
In practice, those terms represent a narrow slice of demand. The bulk of search intent lives in the long tail, scattered across thousands of specific queries that are rarely pursued because they are inefficient to execute manually.
That bottleneck led to the development of CMAX.ai. The platform began as an internal effort to make long-tail search practical at scale without turning quality into collateral damage. Research and development started around 2020, with a commercial launch following in late 2022. Since then, CMAX has become central to how Area Ten works with clients across e-commerce, finance, legal, healthcare, and B2B services.
AreaTen and CMAX AI brand logos
CMAX has emerged as a global leader in autonomous search and AI optimization at scale. The word "autonomous" is often misused in marketing, but here it points to a specific shift.
Importantly, Tang has been careful to position CMAX not as a replacement for human expertise, but as an amplifier of it.
Foundational content is created and reviewed by experienced copywriters, with brand, legal, and regulatory requirements approved upfront. Automation then handles scale, while performance signals guide ongoing refinement.
This governance-first approach has allowed Area Ten to deploy programmatic SEO in regulated industries such as finance, healthcare, and legal services, where automation without constraint is unusable in practice.
Technically, CMAX behaves less like a publishing tool and more like a portfolio system. Pages are grouped by intent and topic, and performance data is evaluated across those groups rather than in isolation. Patterns that work inform those that do not, shortening feedback loops that traditionally stretch over months.
Deployment is intentionally lightweight and integrates into existing content environments, removing a common source of delay before learning even begins.
This architecture underpins Area Ten’s most provocative claim. Area Ten and CMAX have built a reputation for measurable improvements within just six weeks when site authority, approvals, and keyword depth align. That does not mean rankings are finished in that window. It means data arrives early enough to influence direction before a quarter has passed.
Compared with the six-to-twelve-month timelines still treated as standard in the industry, that shift materially changes how search fits into broader growth planning.
The numbers, where publicly disclosed, explain why enterprise brands have leaned in. Marketplacer recorded a 401% increase in organic traffic within twelve months, alongside a 453% lift in organic leads. Equifax reported a 64% year-over-year increase in SEO traffic and a 215% increase in sales revenue across its credit and identity products. The global small-business lender OnDeck has cited organic search as its largest acquisition channel following deployment.
These results arrive at a moment when scaled content is under scrutiny. Search platforms have tightened enforcement around low-value automation, prompting many marketers to retreat from anything resembling programmatic execution. Area Ten’s counterargument is pointed. Scale is not the enemy. Scale without structure is.
For more than a decade, Area Ten has broken the agency mold, evolving into a globally recognized provider of digital marketing technology and services. Today, the company employs more than 130 specialists globally, working with brands that range from global enterprises to fast-growing digital businesses.
As search continues to evolve, shaped by artificial intelligence, fragmented intent, and tighter platform rules, the margin for error is narrowing. Area Ten and CMAX occupy a distinctive position in that landscape, demonstrating that automation and quality do not have to be at odds. When built on the right foundations, they can reinforce each other.
The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.
First Published: Feb 20, 2026, 14:58Subscribe Now
- Home /
- Upfront /
- Brand-connect /
- Jeremy-tang-built-area-ten-and-cmax-to-deliver-search-growth-in-just-six-weeks