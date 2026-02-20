Jiohotstar-ties-up-with-openai-to-introduce-conversational-discovery

The ‘What To Watch’ dilemma no longer needs to be solved with extensive scrolling or calling friends for suggestions. JioHotstar, in partnership with OpenAI, has announced the launch of a ChatGPT-powered conversational discovery experience which will let users of the streaming platform move beyond keyword-based discovery and discover content by speaking directly to the platform, across languages.

How will it work?

Powered by OpenAI APIs, the new voice and text interface will allow users to navigate JioHotstar’s streaming catalogue through natural, multilingual conversations. To do so, it will use ‘Multilingual Cognitive Search’ to replace scrolling with a more intuitive, human-centered discovery experience. With this upgrade, viewers will be able to express their intent, mood or context conversationally and receive context-aware recommendations in real time.

For instance, if a couple wants to stream rom-coms on Valentine’s Day, instead of searching for the best ones, they could just ask the platform: “Suggest 5 best rom-coms to watch on Valentine’s Day”, and they will have suitable options to choose from in a few seconds.

The feature will also expand to live sports on JioHotstar, allowing users to explore key moments, scores, player highlights, and other real-time updates through natural, conversational interactions.

How will the upgrade roll out?

While OpenAI or JioHotstar have not indicated when the upgrade will come into play on the platform, as per reports, the rollout will span both live and on-demand formats, beginning with select experiences and expanding in phases.

