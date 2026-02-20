New-gdp-series-adopts-double-deflation-using-refined-price-indicators

India’s new GDP series will replace broad-based deflators with sector-specific indices and updated price data to calculate economic output, according to a report by the Sub-Committee for Constant Price Estimates. The transition will incorporate a new CPI (Base: 2024) and Unit Value Indices (Base: 2022-23), alongside an updated WPI (Base: 2022-23) or Producer Price Index where available.

By separately deflating output and intermediate consumption—the revised framework aims to provide a more accurate measurement of the real Gross Value Added (GVA) across the manufacturing and services sectors. The report also notes that the “single extrapolation” method is retained for some compilation categories where data limitations produce excessive volatility.

The new GDP series is set for release on February 27.

Manufacturing and unincorporated sectors

The panel has recommended sector-specific price deflation indicators, replacing the broader, less precise tools used in the current 2011-12 base series.

Not all sectors will be measured the same way. Where data is rich and economic behaviour predictable, the Sub-Committee has recommended the double deflation method, which separately prices output and inputs to arrive at real value added. But for categories where information on imported materials is thin or unreliable, the panel has opted to retain single extrapolation. Seven of the thirty categories under manufacturing will still use the single extrapolation method. For instance, manufacture of electronic components, consumer electronics, magnetic and optical media; computer and communication equipments; pharmaceuticals; and food and oils processing, etc.

