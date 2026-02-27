India seeks competitive advantage over rivals in trade talks: Piyush Goyal

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday that New Delhi is watching the “evolving” tariff situation in the US after a landmark ruling by the US Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs last week.

Speaking at the Rising Bharat Summit, Goyal insisted that India’s core interests are protected as the country’s trade negotiations with the United States remain on track.

“We are in dialogue with the administration in the US and, of course, internal consultation,” Goyal said. “We will have to wait and watch and ensure the best interests of India are protected.”

Goyal emphasised that although New Delhi is closely watching the situation, India’s primary objective remains securing a “competitive advantage” over other emerging and developing economies.

“At 50 percent tariff, we were at a huge disadvantage in our exports, and the fact that we were able to bring it down to lower than the rest of our competition, it’s a huge win for India,” he said.

