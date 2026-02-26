New York, NY, United States - February 26, 2026
The Forttuna Global 100 continued to unfold as The Forttuna Group’s timeless archive of leadership, honoring visionaries who transformed the world. It was more than a recognition; it became a mirror of global leadership that highlighted courage, conviction, and clarity.
Through the unveiling of the Forttuna Global 100: The Power List 2025, Forttuna spotlighted leaders chosen from 1.5 million profiles worldwide. They were not reacting to disruption; they were designing what came next.
Innovative. Determined. Transformative.
This list defined where leadership and legacy converged.
Dr. Maite Ibarretxe
Adviser Sustainable Business
Dr. Maite Ibarretxe is redefining how business approaches sustainability, blending systemic innovation with pragmatic strategy. With decades of executive experience, a doctorate in business law, and a master’s in business innovation, she integrates business development, finance, and innovation into strategic transformation. As an executive advisor to global firms and lecturer on sustainable business, she bridges theory and practice with rare fluency. A contributing author to the Harvard Journals on orchestration and shared value, she created the Leverage Wheel framework, now shaping sustainable transformation worldwide. She translates climate ambition into business advantage through a unique combination of excellence, trust, and innovation.
Sean Perry
Founder, President & Executive Director, We R H.O.P.E., Inc.
Sean Perry, Founder of We R H.O.P.E., Inc., is revolutionizing youth mental health through an innovative, daily school-based coaching model that proactively addresses anxiety and emotional distress. With documented outcomes demonstrating a 45–50% anxiety reduction within 90 days, his model is both impactful and scalable. Recognized as a global pioneer in introducing Emotional CPR (eCPR) to 23 countries, Sean is a published author, influential speaker, and board member driving global mental health innovation. His mission: ensuring every child, regardless of income, has consistent, compassionate mental health support, today, tomorrow, and everywhere.
Sindhu Dogra
Founder, CEO, and MD, Divine Interiors
Hailing from the serene hills of Himachal Pradesh and raised in a humble army household, Sindhu Dogra is the dynamic Founder and CEO of Divine Interiors. With over 400 turnkey projects across 45+ Indian cities, she has redefined execution excellence in sectors like aviation, retail, and government infrastructure. Her military-influenced discipline, empathy, and deep-rooted values have shaped a company culture driven by inclusivity and impact. At Divine Interiors, she champions mentoring local talent across India’s diverse states and communities, making her not just a leader in design but a force for unity, empowerment, and transformation.
Mohamed Shehata
Founder & CEO, C Square
Mohamed Shehata is a pioneering real estate entrepreneur in Egypt with over 12 years of proven expertise in brokerage and property marketing. As the founder of C Square, he has built a powerhouse firm recognized for delivering exceptional sales results and strategic partnerships with leading developers. Holding a Diploma in Property Valuation, an MBA in Marketing, and pursuing a Doctorate in Business Administration, Mohamed combines academic rigor with market insight. His influential educational content on social media empowers thousands to make smart property decisions. Now, he is driving ambitious regional growth plans to expand C Square’s impact across the Middle East.
Kwabena Osei-Sarpong
President & CEO, RIFE International
Kwabena Osei-Sarpong, President and CEO of RIFE International, is a globally recognized clean energy leader advancing sustainability across the U.S., Africa, Asia, and Europe. Under his leadership, RIFE delivers innovative renewable energy solutions that empower underserved communities, create green jobs, and reduce carbon emissions. A trusted advisor to U.S. policymakers, including the White House, Kwabena champions climate strategies that prioritize equity and impact. Honored by Harvard Business School as an “Inspiring Climate Change Trailblazer,” he continues to inspire global collaboration in the race toward a net-zero future, proving that clean energy can drive both profitability and inclusive progress.
Suzan Al Ghanem
Section Head – Organizational Resilience and Business Continuity, Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi
As an Enterprise Risk Management and Business Continuity professional, it is vital to ensure organizational resilience to achieve strategic and operational goals. This involves identifying, assessing, and prioritizing risks to minimize impact while integrating risk management into strategic planning. Beyond safeguarding assets, it ensures continuity of essential functions during disruptions through structured recovery plans and regular testing. By enabling rapid recovery and minimizing downtime, ERM professionals strengthen decision-making, sustain stakeholder confidence, and secure long-term objectives. Ultimately, this approach enhances resilience, supports innovation, and ensures continuity of services in evolving business environments.
Joelle Machia
Travel Journalist, Co-Founder & Content Creator for Wanderers Compass
Joelle, a former oncology healthcare professional, has transformed her passion for helping others into travel advocacy. Partnering with her business associate, she co-founded Wanderers Compass, a platform showcasing the transformative power of intentional travel. She believes exploring diverse cultures fosters empathy, connection, and meaningful growth. Through the platform, Joelle shares inspiring stories that encourage authentic journeys, helping others discover joy, healing, and self-discovery. Her path reflects a deep commitment to living fully and embracing the belief that each adventure opens doors to connection, personal growth, and genuine engagement with the world around us.
Yeo Shi Yuan
In 2001, Yeo Shi Yuan transitioned from a decorated career with the Singapore Police Force to corporate legal practice, delivering business-savvy solutions across industries including real estate, energy, technology, fintech, and healthcare. He currently serves as APAC Head of Legal & Compliance for a leading Japanese conglomerate, overseeing 20+ lawyers regionally and driving negotiations, conflict resolution, and strategic partnerships. Recognized for pioneering leadership, he has built legal departments, led acquisitions, and authored with thought leaders like Brian Tracy. Featured in global media, he holds credentials from Harvard, Cambridge, and Oxford, and was conferred an Honorary Doctorate (Honoris Causa) in International Law in 2025.
The Forttuna Global 100 was built as a capsule of influence and legacy. Each unveiling marked a different dimension of impact, from pioneers to reformers, disruptors to visionaries.
With this chapter of the Forttuna Global 100: The Power List 2025, The Forttuna Group reaffirmed its promise: to celebrate those who created not just success, but timeless transformation.
