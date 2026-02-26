New York, NY, United States - February 26, 2026

The Forttuna Global 100 continued to unfold as The Forttuna Group’s timeless archive of leadership, honoring visionaries who transformed the world. It was more than a recognition; it became a mirror of global leadership that highlighted courage, conviction, and clarity.

Through the unveiling of the Forttuna Global 100: The Power List 2025, Forttuna spotlighted leaders chosen from 1.5 million profiles worldwide. They were not reacting to disruption; they were designing what came next.

Innovative. Determined. Transformative.

This list defined where leadership and legacy converged.

Dr. Maite Ibarretxe

Adviser Sustainable Business



Dr. Maite Ibarretxe is redefining how business approaches sustainability, blending systemic innovation with pragmatic strategy. With decades of executive experience, a doctorate in business law, and a master’s in business innovation, she integrates business development, finance, and innovation into strategic transformation. As an executive advisor to global firms and lecturer on sustainable business, she bridges theory and practice with rare fluency. A contributing author to the Harvard Journals on orchestration and shared value, she created the Leverage Wheel framework, now shaping sustainable transformation worldwide. She translates climate ambition into business advantage through a unique combination of excellence, trust, and innovation.

