How-india-rewrote-the-playbook-in-11-days

Heading into this year’s Budget on February 1, India was hemmed in by a tough external scenario, curdled beyond recognition by US President Donald Trump’s decision to raise tariffs on Indian goods to a level several times higher than before. The first relief came in the form of a long-awaited trade deal with the European Union (EU) on January 27, which was followed by Trump’s decision to lower tariffs, which he announced on social media on the night of February 2. The previous day, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented a Budget that takes forward the reforms push and seeks to build domestic capacities. And on February 6, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), though it did not lower interest rates further—which it was not expected to—said the Indian economy was “in a sweet spot” with strong economic growth and low inflation.

In a matter of 11 days, India began to look like a very different country to do business with and invest in. Those 11 days can one day become a case study in how macroeconomic scenario can quickly turn when politics, economics and pragmatism align.

Here is where India was before January 27: There was no trade deal with the EU after years of negotiations, the country was locked in an attritional standoff with Washington DC, and it was about to present a Budget with little elbow room given what had already been done outside the Budget exercise, the biggest of them being the GST cuts effective September 22 last year. Monetary policy, too, looked tapped out after 125 basis points of rate cuts since the easing cycle started in February 2025. In effect, the government appeared boxed in.

It stepped out of the box in those 11 days.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio with foreign minister S Jaishankar in Washington DC on February 3, a day after a new trade deal lowering tariffs was announced. Photo by Luke Johnson/Getty Images

Mother of all Deals

The trade deal with the EU had been hanging fire for so long that it had begun to feel theoretical. Talks had dragged on for years without any concrete confirmation. Then—perhaps because of high US tariffs—things moved. The agreement finally came together not because every disagreement was resolved but because both sides decided that delays had become costlier than compromise.

