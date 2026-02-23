Gaudium IVF’s litmus test of investor appetite in a socially sensitive sector

As Gaudium IVF and Women Health Ltd is gearing up to go public, it is undoubtedly a litmus test of investor appetite for a sector in India that still considers fertility care a socially sensitive business rather than a medical necessity. However, if successful, the listing of Gaudium IVF and Women Health Ltd on India’s stock markets could normalise fertility care in the public market, paving the way for others. Less than a year ago, the country’s largest fertility chain, Indira IVF, had to withdraw its Rs 3,500 crore initial public offering (IPO) plans in March due to regulatory concerns.

Even as fertility care or assisted reproduction is socially stigmatised in India, the industry is shifting from fragmented boutique clinics to institutionalised, technology-driven healthcare. Therein lie opportunities for investors, say experts.

“Gaudium IVF and Women Health Limited presents a first-of-its-kind opportunity for public market investors to gain pure-play exposure to this high-margin, high-growth IVF sector,” says Prathamesh Sawant, research analyst, Deven Choksey Research.

The fertility market is growing in India, driven by rising infertility rates, increasing lifestyle-related reproductive challenges, delayed parenthood trends, growing awareness and social acceptance of assisted reproductive technology (ART) procedures, and improving affordability of fertility treatments.

Delhi-based Gaudium IVF plans to raise Rs 165 crore through the IPO. The three-day sale, with a price band of Rs 75 to Rs 79 per share, will close for subscription on February 24. Ahead of the public issue, Gaudium IVF has raised Rs 49.5 crore from a clutch of anchor investors, including Meru Investment Fund, Sanshi Fund, Hornbill Orchid India Fund, and Carnelian India Multi Strategy Fund.

