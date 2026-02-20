AI is already far more energy efficient than humans at inference: Sam Altman

At the India AI Impact Summit 2026, OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman set out an ambitious view of where artificial intelligence is heading—on cost, capability and policy—and how India could shape (and be shaped by) that trajectory.

Across a keynote and a closed door editors’ briefing, his thought process was clear: AI prices are plunging, capabilities are leaping, and India is racing ahead in adoption.

Altman praised India’s momentum and scale. He called the country “well positioned to lead and shape the future of AI”, and noted the rapid capability jump from systems that struggled with high school maths a year ago to those now tackling research level mathematics and even producing novel results in theoretical physics. He also cited India’s vast user base and developer energy, describing it as among OpenAI’s fastest growing markets for coding tools.

Beyond capability, Altman signalled a continued collapse in AI costs. He said at a select editor’s briefing that he was “optimistic that we are going to drive prices down more than anyone thinks is possible or reasonable or likely,” adding that cheaper AI disproportionately benefits the Global South.

“The cost of getting a difficult, high quality answer out of our models has fallen more than a thousand fold since two Decembers ago—about fourteen months,” Altman said. “I don’t know if we can deliver that again in the next fourteen months—I suspect we can’t—but costs will come down dramatically.”

