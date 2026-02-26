The-forttuna-group-recognizes-one-year-of-global-leadership-impact-through-the-forttuna-global-100

New York, NY, United States - February 26, 2026

With the unveiling of the Forttuna Global 100, The Forttuna Group honored leaders who proved that true influence transcended borders. Built as a pioneering benchmark, it celebrated those who rose above convention to shape futures with clarity and conviction.

With the unveiling of the Forttuna Global 100: The Power List 2025, leaders selected from 1.5 million profiles across more than 100 nations took their place. They were not passengers of change; they were its drivers.

Courageous. Unstoppable. Enduring.

This was where leadership transcended boundaries and became legacy.



Director, CMO & Brand Ambassador, AL HARAMAIN PERFUMES

Munira Rahman is the Director, Chief Marketing Officer, choreographer, creative entrepreneur, and advocate for women-led initiatives. Through her lifestyle platform, @travelinmyshoes, she shares stories of travel, purpose, and identity. Her creative journey deeply influences her professional role at Al Haramain Perfumes, where, as a third-generation leader, she has worked to modernize the legacy brand and expand its global footprint through storytelling and innovation. Believing in the blend of authenticity and artistry, her mission is to bring the essence of Arabian perfumery to the world, one scent, one story, and one lasting connection at a time.

Ryan Slough

Travel Journalist, Co-Founder & Content Creator for Wanderers Compass

Ryan Slough, co-founder of Wanderers Compass, blends a passion for storytelling with a deep appreciation for global cultures. A seasoned traveler with a lengthy background in military service, Ryan has explored over 50 countries, capturing the essence of each destination through thoughtful narratives and vivid photography. He believes travel is a path to greater understanding, resilience, and personal growth. At Wanderers Compass, Ryan shares authentic experiences that inspire others to venture beyond the familiar. His journey reflects a commitment to intentional exploration, where every destination presents an opportunity to connect more deeply with the world and oneself.

Ashok Bhatt

Founding Team, ClarityX

Ashok Bhatt is a visionary in AI, business analytics, and digital transformation with over 26 years of experience driving innovation across industries. He pioneered solution frameworks like Urban Affluence Indices, Rural Potential Index, Micro-Market Platforms, and Traffic Analytics, enabling data-led growth and strategic foresight. Currently associated with Mappls/MapmyIndia and AI consultancy ClarityX, Ashok combines technology with empathy to address business and societal challenges. Deeply committed to ethical innovation, he continues to influence how organizations think, decide, and grow, making data not just useful but meaningful. “Real impact begins when technology dares to serve humanity, fairer, wiser, and more meaningfully.”

Matthew Wong Kah Fai

Managing Director & Co-Founder of Unravel Digital Marketing Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia)

As Managing Director & Co-Founder of UnRavel Digital Marketing, Matthew Wong leverages over two decades of experience to deliver tailored digital strategies that enhance brand engagement and drive business growth. An 'Innovative Leader of the Year 2019', he has collaborated with a vast array of major clients, including Astro, AIG, IKEA, Spotify, Petronas, Axiata, and Maybank. His expertise spans across financial services, automotive, and FMCG industries, demonstrating a consistent ability to combine creative solutions with data-driven insights. Matthew is committed to helping brands thrive in the dynamic digital space.

Gauranga Das

Governing Body Commissioner, ISKCON and Director, Govardhan Ecovillage

In today’s digital age, technology is a double-edged sword, connecting us globally yet often disconnecting us from inner peace and purpose. Constant notifications and information overload lead to stress, anxiety, and distraction. The Bhagavad Gita reminds us: “From wherever the mind wanders due to its unsteady nature, one must withdraw it and bring it under the control of the Self.” True fulfillment lies within, not in digital distractions. Embrace technology for its benefits, but don’t let it master you. In a fast-paced world, inner calm is the ultimate luxury and the key to living with clarity and balance.

Dr. (H.C.) Jaslyin Qiyu

Managing Director and Founder, Mad About Marketing Consulting

With two decades in Asia Pacific’s financial services, Jaslyin learned that transformation isn’t about new tools; it’s about reshaping how organizations view customers. At Citibank, EY, and Credit Suisse, she built marketing ecosystems that drove measurable impact, including a 12% revenue surge at EY through strategic repositioning. Today, as Founder of Mad About Marketing Consulting, she tackles the industry’s talent paradox with fractional expertise models delivering enterprise-grade strategy minus the overhead. Armed with MIT AI credentials and an honorary doctorate, she blends analytical rigor with human-centered design, ensuring MarTech integration succeeds only when teams truly grasp customer pain points.

Dipashree Das

Head of Partner Growth Marketing, APAC & ANZ, Amazon

Dipashree Das is an award-winning marketing leader with 20+ years of experience scaling brands across India and the Asia Pacific. She currently leads partnerships and growth marketing for Amazon APAC and ANZ, driving subscription growth across seven countries. Previously at Netflix, Unilever, and Singtel, she has built a reputation for driving innovation and impact. Beyond corporate leadership, she hosts two podcasts, Bulletproof, highlighting women who turn adversity into strength and BFF’s Wine & Tell, a candid exploration of womanhood. Passionate about transformation, she also founded CareerRise, empowering mid-career professionals with tools for reinvention and global growth.

Kenji Kakuta

President, iHeart Japan Corporation

Kenji Kakuta founded iHeart Japan Corporation in 2013 and has been managing it ever since. The company is developing a regenerative medical product for heart failure, which is made from iPS cells and biomaterials. The first clinical trial of the product is currently underway. The company is one of the most promising Japanese companies, having been selected as a "J-Startup" by the Government of Japan in 2021.

He has received many awards and was also selected as a "Superstar Entrepreneur" in both 2018 and 2024.

The Forttuna Global 100 was not just a recognition; it was a leadership capsule built to endure. Each unveiling showcased a new layer of excellence, from innovators to dreamers, reformers to pioneers.

With this chapter of the Forttuna Global 100: The Power List 2025, The Forttuna Group strengthened its mission: to honor those whose influence shaped generations to come.

To know more and view the complete Forttuna Global 100 - The Power List 2025, visit.

The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.