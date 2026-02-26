No-extension-for-sim-binding-deadline

Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has said the government will not extend the deadline for SIM-binding directions issued to messaging platforms, keeping February 28 as the date for compliance.

The directions, issued in November 2025, require platforms such as WhatsApp to ensure that user accounts remain linked to the SIM card registered with the service and present in the device. They also require periodic logout from web-based access points such as WhatsApp Web.

“As of now, there is no thought on an extension,” Scindia said during a press briefing on Wednesday. He said the measures were introduced keeping national security and fraud prevention concerns in mind. The minister also clarified that the six-hour logout requirement applies to multiple connections such as web sessions, and not routine mobile usage.

The Department of Telecommunications issued the directions under the Telecom Cyber Security Rules framework, saying some communication services continued to function even when the SIM used for registration was removed, replaced or operated from outside the country. According to the ministry, this created risks of misuse by fraudsters.

Under the rules, platforms must ensure continuous linkage between the application and the SIM associated with the registered mobile number. Services should stop functioning if the SIM is not present in the device. Companion sessions, including web access, must be periodically logged out and re-authenticated.

