Will-track-every-traffic-offence-cancel-licences-of-repeat-offenders-gadkari

India will soon introduce a graded penalty points system for driving licences, a move that Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said is aimed at cracking down on reckless driving that kills 1,80,000 people annually and costs the country nearly 3 percent of GDP.

The proposed system will assign points for traffic violations. Each offence will chip away at a driver’s record. Repeat offenders risk suspension and eventual cancellation of licences once a threshold is breached.

India records nearly 5,00,000 road accidents every year, Gadkari said at the CII National Conclave on Road Safety in New Delhi on Thursday.

Seventy-two percent of those killed are aged between 18 and 45, the country’s core working population. More than 54,122 deaths are linked to not wearing helmets. Over 14,466 are attributed to not wearing seat belts. Overspeeding alone accounts for over 1,20,000 fatalities, said the minister.

