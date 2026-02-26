New York, NY, United States - February 26, 2026

Senior Consultant – OBGYN, Apollo Hospitals, Kondapur, Hyderabad, India

Founder and Executive Director - Revola Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

Founder and CEO - OBG GURU INTERNATIONAL

Dr. Sumana Talakokkula, Senior Consultant – OBGYN at Apollo Hospitals, Kondapur, is a trailblazer in women's healthcare with over two decades of excellence. Specializing in laparoscopic and aesthetic gynecology, she pairs clinical brilliance with visionary leadership. An advocate of digital transformation, she drives EMR, telehealth, and AI-led innovations in healthcare. A recipient of multiple honors, including the Outstanding Leadership Award and Excellence in Clinical Practice, she embodies compassion, innovation, and resilience. A proud mother and IIM Trichy scholar, Dr. Sumana is an inspiring force in healthcare entrepreneurship and women’s empowerment.

Amish Purohit, MD, MBA, MHA, FAAFP, FACHDM, FACHE

Co-Founder, President, and Chief Health Officer, Arkos Health

AI’s impact on society is double-edged. While over-reliance on AI tools can erode critical thinking, decision-making, and even make us lazier, AI also holds immense potential to uplift society by enhancing healthcare, education, and productivity. The key lies in how we use it: if we lean on AI to automate routine tasks and personalize learning, we free humans to focus on creativity and empathy. But if we outsource too much thinking, we risk diminishing our unique cognitive abilities. Ultimately, AI can uplift us-if we use it to augment, not replace, human intelligence.

Dr. Sivakumaran Janakiraman

Chief Operating Officer, Kovai Medical Center and Hospital Limited

Dr. J. Sivakumaran is the Chief Operating Officer of Kovai Medical Center and Hospital Limited, a 2000-bed quaternary care hospital group. With over 33 years in healthcare administration, he specializes in optimizing hospital operations, inventory control, vendor management, and energy-saving measures. A Gold Medalist in his MBA and Doctorate in Management, he has led major digital transformation initiatives to enhance efficiency and cost reduction. His leadership has earned him multiple accolades, including the DJ Best Manager Award (2019), Healthcare Visionary Award (2023), Most Iconic Healthcare Global Leader (2023), and COO of the Year – India (2024).

Seema Shah

Founder & CEO, Kick Start Therapy | Registered Speech-Language Pathologist (CASLPO)

Seema Shah, Chief Executive Officer of Kick Start Therapy, is an Ontario-based Speech-Language Pathologist who has transformed the delivery of pediatric therapy by blending evidence-based traditional methods with artificial intelligence to make services more accessible. Under her leadership, the firm has consistently been recognized among the top-performing regional companies for three consecutive years. Seema is widely respected for her dedication to upholding the highest standards of therapy for children, ensuring quality care and positive outcomes remain at the heart of her work.

Dr. Ahmed A. Ali Abusham, PhD

Associate Professor of Clinical Pharmacy, Assistant Dean for Training, School of Pharmacy, University of Nizwa

Dr. Ahmed A. Abusham is a recognized leader in clinical pharmacy education and mentorship. With academic collaborations at Sultan Qaboos University, he has championed experiential learning, interprofessional collaboration, and ethical practice. Honored as Clinical Mentor of the Year, Dr. Abusham is committed to shaping compassionate, evidence-driven pharmacists ready to impact global healthcare. His leadership philosophy blends innovation with integrity, inspiring students to lead with purpose and empathy. He continues to advocate for advancing pharmacy education through mentorship, research, and patient-centered care.

Dr. Manan Mehta



MBBS, MD - Dermatologist, Venereology & Leprosy, Avya Skin Clinic

Dr. Manan Mehta, MBBS, MD (Dermatology, Venereology & Leprosy), is the founder of Avya Skin Clinic, Gurgaon. With over 13 years of experience, he is recognized for his expertise in autoimmune and inflammatory skin conditions and advanced cosmetic procedures. Certified in Hair Transplant, Dr. Mehta blends scientific precision with compassionate care. A recipient of awards like 'Business Leaders 2024', he is redefining modern dermatology through innovation and patient-centered service.

Dr. Francklin Rivas Echeverria

Chief Research Officer, Kauel Inc.

Dr. Francklin Rivas-Echeverría holds a Doctorate in Applied Sciences and completed a postgraduate program in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning at Purdue University. He is an Associate Professor at the University of Texas at Arlington and Chief Research Officer at Kauel Inc. (USA). His work focuses on machine learning, data science, and artificial intelligence, applied to healthcare, industry, energy, and finance. He has authored over 300 publications and co-authored 19 books. He is an IEEE Senior Member and has received distinctions such as the Outstanding Leadership Award (USA) in 2023 and the Visionary Award (Dubai) in 2024.

Chandrashekhar Natarajan

Vice President, Head of EU & International Regulatory Affairs, Dyne Therapeutics, USA

Shekhar is currently Vice President- Regulatory Affairs at Dyne Therapeutics, a Boston-based biotech company specializing in rare muscle diseases. He is well recognized for his efforts in the field of Healthcare and Regulatory Affairs and was awarded Fellowship of the Royal Society of Chemistry (FRSC) and Fellowship of the Organisation for Professionals in Regulatory Affairs (FTORPA). He was appointed by the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA, UK) as a Member of British Pharmacopoeia Commission’s Expert Advisory Group (EAG) in January 2024 and by the International Rare Disease Research Consortium (IRDiRC) as an Expert Member of Regulatory Convergence Task Force in February 2025.

