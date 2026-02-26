New York, NY, United States - February 26, 2026

President & Founder, Neolytica (a QPharma company)

Badal Shah, Founder & President of Neolytica, the AI subsidiary of US-based QPharma, is reimagining how medicines reach patients. Leading a 70-member team, he transforms real-world data into intelligence for pharmaceutical launches, clinical-trial recruitment, and opioid-risk mitigation. His platforms, Ti Expert™ 2.0, NotifyMe™, and Ti Risk, have powered 145+ drug launches, reduced pivotal-trial timelines by 25%, and flagged over 1,200 high-risk opioid prescribers. Recognized as a Top 100 Healthcare Leader (2021, 2022), Global Indian of the Year 2024, and Global Healthcare Entrepreneur of the Year 2023, Badal blends vision, machine learning, and compliance expertise to deliver faster, safer, patient-centric therapeutics.

Sharmilee Agrawal Kapur

Founder-Director, Atmantan Wellness Centre, Pune, India

Recognised as a frontrunner in the Indian wellness industry, Sharmilee is an inspiration whose vision combined business acumen with traditional Indian sciences. Her teenage dream came true on World Health Day 2016 when she founded Atmantan Wellness Centre, a NABH-certified and National Award-winning institute renowned for disease reversal and life-transforming programmes. With passion, intelligence, and consumer insight, she balances her roles as businesswoman, mother, and conscious healer. A recipient of entrepreneurship and mental well-being awards and a published author, she continues to shape the wellness industry with spirituality, optimism, and unwavering values.

Dr. Francesco Lo Monaco

Specialist in Cardiology | Founder & Director, The National Heart Clinic, London

Dr. Francesco Lo Monaco is a highly respected London-based cardiologist with nearly 20 years of experience and is currently the highest-rated cardiologist on Google in the UK. Recognized twice in 2022 and 2024, including for Patient Care, he is renowned for his dedication to excellence in medicine. Trained in Italy and the U.S., he specializes in clinical cardiology and advanced cardiac imaging, with expertise in heart failure, arrhythmias, and ischemic heart disease. From 2009 to 2024, he served at West Middlesex Hospital. He is also an Honorary Senior Clinical Lecturer at Imperial College London and the founder of The National Heart Clinic.

Dr. Rupinder Kaur Kanwar

Additional Professor & Head, Department of Translational Medicine | Associate Dean (Research), AIIMS Bhopal

Dr. Rupinder Kaur Kanwar, honoured as Biomedical Research Leader of the Year at the 2025 Forttuna Global Excellence Awards (India Edition), brings 27+ years of academic and research excellence across India, New Zealand, and Australia. Her pioneering work in cancer drug resistance, chronic inflammation, nanotherapeutics, and regenerative medicine has yielded 300 research outputs, 22 international patents, and global recognition. As Head of Translational Medicine and Associate Dean Research at AIIMS Bhopal, she launched India’s first MSc in Translational Medicine. A strategic yet compassionate mentor, she integrates tradition with innovation, inspiring future scientists while advancing diagnostics and decoding glioblastoma resistance.

Lalit Pattanaik

Founder, President & CEO, Global Nurse Force

Lalit Pattanaik, founder of Global Nurse Force (GNF), is a quiet yet powerful force in international healthcare mobility. Inspired by the compassion shown to his parents by nurses, he dedicated himself to giving nurses confidence, opportunity, and support to achieve their dreams. Guided by empathy, service, and resilience, Lalit champions ethical recruitment, earning GNF a place on NHS Employers’ Ethical Recruiters List and approval from HealthTrust Europe. Under his leadership, GNF has helped more than 20,000 nurses and their families realize better futures, while inspiring countless others worldwide to pursue new possibilities with dignity and hope.

Paramananda Santra

Chief Business Officer, Global Nurse Force

Paramananda Santra, Chief Business Officer at Global Nurse Force, is transforming healthcare mobility worldwide. Honoring his father’s legacy as a renowned doctor, he has directly impacted over half a million professionals by designing ethical frameworks for international careers, rooted in advanced skilling and global benchmarking. His strategy centers on forging powerhouse coalitions, leading transformative partnerships with global health bodies like the WHO and UN agencies, alongside national healthcare systems, including the UK’s NHS and Germany’s DeFA. By uniting public and private stakeholders, Paramananda is driving India’s vision to become the “Skill Capital of the World.”

Dr. Hannah Dhaliwal

Dentist | Researcher | Oral Health Ambassador | Global Advocate & Humanitarian, Ro Dental Studio

Dr. Hannah Dhaliwal is a humanity-focused dentist, published researcher, and advocate for trauma-informed, inclusive oral healthcare. As a humanitarian ambassador with the Wave of Love, Humility, and Kindness movement, she promotes unity, compassion, and peace through intentional acts of kindness. Practicing at Ro Dental Studio in Calgary, she blends clinical excellence with a mindful, patient-centered approach. Her implantology research advances global standards, while her volunteer work supports equitable care for underserved populations. A dedicated meditation practitioner, she treats the whole person with empathy and presence, reshaping dentistry into a more compassionate, human-centered practice locally and globally.

Dr. Manish S. Bhatnagar, MD, DM, FISG, FSGEI, AGAF, MASGE

Consultant Gastroenterologist

Dr. Manish S. Bhatnagar is a leading gastroenterologist with an MBBS and MD in General Medicine from B.J. Medical College, Ahmedabad, and a DM in Gastroenterology from LTMMC, Sion Hospital, Mumbai. He has 61 national and 22 international publications and received the Best Thesis Award during his DM. A pioneer in Western India for performing Fecal Microbiota Transplantation (FMT), he serves as Section Editor of The Indian Practitioner. His professional affiliations span prestigious national and international societies. Recognized with the Health Icon Award, Healthcare Education Leader Award, Healthcare Leadership Award, and Most Trusted Gastroenterologist Award, 2025.

