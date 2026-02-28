India's GDP is estimated to grow at 7.6 percent in FY26, up from 7.1 percent in FY25 and 7.2 percent in FY24, according to the second advanced estimates under the new series.

GDP moderated in Q3FY26 to 7.8 percent compared to a growth of 8.4 percent in Q2FY26. Growth was 7.4 percent in Q3FY25.

Gross Value Added growth followed a similar trajectory, rising to 8.6 percent in Q2FY26 and easing to 7.8 percent in Q3FY26, mirroring the pattern in overall GDP. Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda says that the growth in GVA has been higher than GDP in last 2 years thus indicating "a negative carry on net indirect taxes." He added that "the wedge between real and nominal GDP growth rates has come down to just 1 percent in FY26 and will widen to 3 percent in FY27".

