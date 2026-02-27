Image And Text Courtesy: AstaGuru Auction House

Bikash Bhattacharjee’s famous doll series was the artist’s haunting expression of the civil unrest, violence and loss arising from the conflict between the police and proponents of the Naxal movement in West Bengal in the 1970s. It was a time when Calcutta was gripped by intense political strife and revolt as the violent insurgency was met by brutal killings and torture by the police. The idea for the series came about when a small girl from the artist’s neighbourhood asked him to mend a doll for her. The doll became the protagonist of this series and a metaphor for the turmoil.

The cherubic doll is brought to life as it acts out different scenarios—wandering the city’s desolate and dark lanes, or lying in heaps with other dolls, or (as in this painting) jumping onto a clothesline in play. The innocence of this child’s toy against its stark, sombre and violent surroundings garnered nationwide acclaim for Bhattacharjee.

Seasoned collectors keenly anticipate works from this series.

Find more: Know your art