The-forttuna-group-commemorates-a-year-of-global-leadership-through-the-forttuna-global-100

New York, NY, United States - February 26, 2026

Through the Forttuna Global 100, The Forttuna Group celebrated leaders whose legacies were built not on moments, but on movements. Built as a pioneering benchmark, it celebrated leaders defined not by circumstance, but by conviction, resilience, and foresight.

The unveiling of the Forttuna Global 100: The Power List 2025 introduced leaders carefully selected from over 1.5 million profiles across more than 100 countries. They were not adapting to a new era; they were designing it.

Relentless. Revolutionary. Resilient.

Here, the essence of leadership collided with global ambition.



CEO/Founder, Agile Evolutionary Group, Corp.

Dr. Michael Conner, CEO/Founder of the Agile Evolutionary Group and Co-Founder of AEG Systems, Inc., is a leading force in educational transformation. With a career spanning from teacher to superintendent, he created the Disruptive Effect Model, a research-driven framework driving systemic change in schools worldwide. His latest work, the 22nd Century Education Model, challenges global education norms. Recognized internationally, including with the Forttuna Global Excellence Awards, Dr. Conner blends science, analytics, and innovation to disrupt traditional systems. His multidisciplinary expertise equips institutions and ministries with forward-thinking strategies that prepare learning organizations for the future of education and global excellence.

Nilanthi Jayasinghe

Founder and Managing Director, N-Connection Pvt. Ltd.

Nilanthi Jayasinghe, Founder and Managing Director of N-Connection Pvt Ltd, is a visionary travel entrepreneur with over 25 years of experience in the global travel industry. She holds an MBA in Marketing from the UK and has received international training in both the UK and the USA. Her company is renowned for its trust, innovation, and personalized outbound travel solutions. She also leads Extensive Ceylon Pvt. Ltd., a boutique inbound firm. Recently honoured as Travel Influencer of the Year at the Forttuna Global Excellence Awards, Nilanthi champions a culture of empowerment, making her journey one of resilience, leadership, and impact.

Kevin Wayne Johnson

Founder and Chief Executive Officer, The Johnson Leadership Group LLC

Kevin Wayne Johnson is the Founder and CEO of The Johnson Leadership Group LLC, Clarksville, Maryland. Dedicated to fostering excellence, he equips individuals and organizations with tools for effective communication and leadership development. His training focuses on dynamic relationships, attitudes, and attributes that transform individuals into leaders, driving growth across government, corporations, non-profits, churches, and academia. Kevin’s mission is to awaken potential and inspire personal and professional development. He lives in Clarksville with his wife of 32 years, Gail, and together they raised three sons, Kevin, Christopher, and Cameron, and they cherish their goddaughter Heather and two god granddaughters, Marley and Knyzley.

Kambis Kohansal Vajargah

Head of Startup-Services and Deputy Head of Founder-Services, Austrian Federal Economic Chamber/Wirtschaftskammer Österreic

Kambis Kohansal Vajargah is Head of Startup-Services at the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber and a leading voice in Europe’s innovation landscape. He has played a key role in driving startup-friendly reforms such as FlexCo and modern equity schemes, strengthening Austria’s position as a dynamic hub for founders. A former tech entrepreneur and World Economic Forum Digital Leader, he connects policy with practice and empowers the next generation of innovators through education, global dialogue, and investment. From Vienna to the world, Kambis champions inclusive, future-focused entrepreneurship that bridges ecosystems, lowers barriers, and inspires sustainable growth.

Spiro Haxhi

Founder, Save Humanity Solution Inc.

Spiro Haxhi, an Engineer, Albanian-American Author, Philosopher, and Visionary leader, is an honoree of the Forttuna Global 100: The Power List 2025 for his groundbreaking ideas to address humanity’s greatest challenges. He emphasizes that Promoting General Welfare (GWF) is the true law governing human life and a core principle of the U.S. Constitution. In contrast, he argues that the pursuit of profit and GDP growth are false economic law and the root cause of global problems. Spiro calls on academia and world leaders to join Save Humanity Solution Inc. and support a paradigm shift toward GWF-focused governance.

Salman Almurshed

AGM - Head of Cash Management, Alinma Bank

Salman Almurshed is a senior executive shaping the future of Saudi Arabia’s financial sector through strategic digital transformation and fintech innovation. Renowned for his leadership in transaction banking, B2B enablement, and open banking, he advances initiatives aligned with Vision 2030’s Financial Sector Development Program. As a co-founder and advisor to several fintech startups, Salman drives scalable digital solutions and cross-sector integrations. He is also a trusted consultant to firms entering the Saudi fintech space. With a focus on infrastructure, talent development, and secure innovation, Salman is building a dynamic, inclusive, and tech-forward banking ecosystem across the Kingdom.

Amy Lin

CEO & Founder, The Opulent Academy

Amy Lin is an Award-Winning Speaker, Elite Wealth Mindset Coach, and CEO of The Opulent Academy. Named one of the Top 20 Most Influential Entrepreneurs and awarded CEO of the Year (U.S. Education, Dubai), she helps entrepreneurs create wealth with ease, materially, spiritually, and mentally, by aligning with universal laws and reprogramming limiting beliefs. A #1 International Best-Selling Author, Amy has mentored hundreds worldwide. Her keynote on Amazon Prime’s SpeakUP and bestselling books showcases her transformation and continues the legacy of her mentor, Bob Proctor, by showing people how to unlock their infinite potential through the power of the mind.

Brunello Rosa

CEO and Head of Research, Rosa & Roubini Associates

Brunello Rosa is a financial macroeconomist and geopolitical strategist with a career spanning the private sector, policymaking, and academia. He is the best-selling author of Smart Money: How Digital Currencies Will Win the New Cold War – and Why the West Needs to Act Now, selected among the Best Economics Books in 2024. Recognized as a Top 20 Dynamic CEO in the UK in 2021 with a profile titled The Pioneering Visionary, Brunello was also included in the 2020 list of the top 100 global financial services influencers for his insights on COVID-19’s impact on the economy and markets.

Closing Paragraph:



The Forttuna Global 100 went beyond recognition; it became a leadership capsule crafted for permanence. Each unveiling revealed a new layer of excellence, from innovators to reformers, dreamers to pioneers.

With this chapter of the Forttuna Global 100: The Power List 2025, The Forttuna Group reaffirmed its pledge: to shine a light on those building not only futures, but legacies.

