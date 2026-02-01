Budget 2026: FM Unveils A Sweeping AI Push To Make India Future-Ready

In her Budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman mentioned the 21st century is technology-driven. The government intends to prepare India’s workforce, infrastructure and regulatory architecture for that future. “Adoption of technology is for the benefit of all people—farmers in the field, women in STEM, youth keen to upskill and divyangjan (people with disabilities) to access newer opportunities.”

Sitharaman highlighted the government’s efforts to build a strong foundation for deep‑tech innovation, citing ongoing missions such as the AI Mission, National Quantum Mission, Anusandhan National Research Fund and the Research, Development and Innovation Fund. These, she said, reflect the government’s commitment to ensuring that India does not miss the next wave of technological disruption.

In a major structural reform, the FM proposed a high‑powered ‘Education to Employment and Enterprise’ standing committee tasked with turning India’s services sector into a global leader. “This will make us a global leader in services, with a 10 percent global share by 2047,” she said.

The Committee will, assess how emerging technologies, including AI, will impact jobs and skill requirements. It will also recommend measures to optimise growth, employment and exports and align academia, training systems and industry needs in real time.

