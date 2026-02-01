Budget Day jolt: Markets reel as tax tweaks trigger sell-off

Indian equity markets reacted sharply to the Union Budget on February 1, with benchmark indices tumbling after the government announced a hike in Securities Transaction Tax (STT) on derivatives and a significant change in the taxation of corporate share buybacks.

What began as a routine Budget Day trading session quickly turned volatile. Within minutes of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiling her proposals, the Sensex and Nifty swung into negative territory. By mid-day, the Nifty 50 had plunged around 3.4 percent to roughly 24,572, while the Nifty Midcap 100 dropped about 2.7 percent, reflecting broad-based selling across market segments. By the close, Dalal Street had delivered one of its worst Budget Day performances in recent memory. The Nifty 50 was down 1.96 percent to 24825 while the Nifty Midcap 100 fell 2.2 percent to 57120.

The immediate trigger for the sell-off was the announcement that STT on futures contracts would rise to 0.05 percent and on options contracts to 0.15 percent. For a market that has witnessed an unprecedented boom in retail participation in derivatives, the move was seen as a direct blow to trading activity. Market participants were quick to point out that the increase in STT is likely to reduce overall liquidity in the market, as higher transaction costs discourage frequent trading and speculative participation.

Brokerage and exchange stocks bore the brunt of the reaction. Shares of leading discount brokers and market infrastructure companies plunged as traders feared that higher costs would dent volumes, especially in the hyperactive options market. Shares at BSE fell 7 percent while Agnel Broking was down 8.5 percent. Both have been beneficiaries of the boom in futures and options trading. Analysts warned that the change could alter the economics of intraday trading strategies that depend on low friction costs.

