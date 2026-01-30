Boeing-sees-strong-india-delivery-run-as-fleet-demand-expands

Boeing expects to maintain a steady pace of aircraft deliveries to Indian airlines over the next two years, even as it refrains from issuing formal annual delivery targets, Salil Gupte, president of Boeing India and South Asia, said at Wings India 2026 at Hyderabad on Thursday.

“We do not do a delivery target going forward for a year. That is for our customers to put out,” Gupte told Forbes India on the sidelines of the event. “What I can say is that over a two-year period, in the current rate environment, we are looking at an average of two aircraft a month. Now that is an average. Some months there will be more, some months there will be less.”

Deliveries in India are currently lined up for Akasa Air and Air India Express as well as Air India, which is taking widebody aircraft as part of its fleet renewal and expansion programme.

“At the moment, we have deliveries coming for Akasa and Air India Express on the narrowbody side,” Gupte said. “And then, of course, Air India widebody deliveries, like the 787-9 that we saw today at Wings 2026.” Pointing to the Boeing 787-9 on static display at the event, he added, “That aircraft is actually the first that has Air India’s bespoke interior. It truly is a reflection of Indian culture and history manifested in an airplane interior. We are very proud of it. It is a work of art.”

India fleet set to multiply

The delivery cadence comes as Boeing projects strong long-term demand from India and the wider South Asia region. The company’s latest Commercial Market Outlook (CMO) estimates that airlines in the region will require nearly 3,300 new aircraft over the next 20 years, with single-aisle jets accounting for about 90 percent of additions.

