AAI to invest Rs15,000 crore by 2028 to upgrade air navigation systems

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) will invest Rs15,000 crore by 2028 to upgrade air traffic control (ATC) tower automation, navigational systems and other critical infrastructure, chairman Vipin Kumar said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters at Wings India 2026, he said the investment is aimed at making India’s air navigation infrastructure future-ready and aligned with global standards. This is in anticipation of strong growth in domestic and international air traffic over the next decade.

“For the upgradation, we have assessed every airport, each ATC tower and every technical power system," Kumar said. "What systems are required, how old they are and their remaining life... based on this, we have prepared a roadmap involving an investment of Rs15,000 crore, which will be completed by the end of 2028.”

He added that AAI has already floated tenders for several projects, while others are in the pipeline. The entire investment will be funded through internal accruals, without recourse to external borrowing.

Delhi airport ATC glitch

The proposed upgrades come months after the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi faced a major air traffic control failure when a software malfunction disrupted flight operations for nearly two days.

