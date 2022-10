Jio or Airtel: Who will win the race to 5G in India?

India's telecom operators have begun to roll out their 5G services. To succeed, they'll need to work on three key areas—spectrum, technology and partnerships. The new Forbes India Nuts and Bolts video looks at how Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel—the key players in the market—stack up against each other in these areas, and who will ultimately emerge the winner