Five new sovereign AI models signal India’s bold leap at AI Summit

Sarvam AI stepped into the global frontier at the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, launching 30B and 105B parameter models trained entirely in India. These models—capable of real-time speech and deep reasoning across 22 languages—represent a shift toward 'Sovereign AI' that no longer relies on foreign base architectures.

Alongside its 30B and 105B models, the company highlighted its existing foundational suite: ‘Bulbul’, a text to speech system spanning 11 Indian languages and 39 voices; ‘Saaras’, a speech to text engine covering all 22 scheduled languages, 8 kHz telephony audio and code mixed speech; and ‘Vision’, its document understanding model capable of parsing more than 22 Indian languages, mixed scripts and handwritten text—together forming the linguistic infrastructure underpinning its LLMs (large language models).

These launches, unveiled under the government’s IndiaAI Mission, signal India’s entry into the frontier-model race long dominated by the US and China.

Both models were trained in India, on Indian data, optimised for Indian languages and designed for agentic behaviour—enabling autonomous reasoning chains, coding tasks and multilingual contextual operations. Sarvam’s leadership framed them as proof that India can now build sovereign, population scale AI infrastructure independent of foreign providers.

Underscoring that claim, the company detailed major public sector deployments: Powering UIDAI’s Aadhaar services with multilingual voice interaction and fraud detection; partnering with the Odisha government on a 50MW Sovereign AI Capacity Hub; and collaborating with the Tamil Nadu government and IIT-Madras to build Digital Sangam, India’s first Sovereign AI Research Park anchored by a 20MW AI data centre.

