Tata Sons board likely to back Chandrasekaran’s extension

When the board of Tata Sons meets tomorrow in Mumbai, one decision is likely to dominate the agenda: The extension of N Chandrasekaran as chairman of India’s largest conglomerate.

Appointed in 2017 after the exit of Cyrus Mistry, Chandrasekaran was seen as a steady insider with global credibility. Nearly a decade later, he is credited with restoring cohesion within the group and sharpening its strategic focus. An extension would signal the board’s preference for continuity amid sweeping change across its businesses.

Chandrasekaran, who previously led Tata Consultancy Services, brought a data-driven, performance-oriented culture to the holding company. Under his tenure, the combined market capitalisation of listed Tata group companies has more than doubled, buoyed by stronger balance sheets, improved profitability and renewed investor confidence. Portfolio rationalisation has accelerated, debt has been reduced at key firms, and capital allocation has grown more disciplined.

Aviation remains one of his boldest bets. The reacquisition of Air India and its integration with Vistara mark the group’s high-stakes return to the skies. The turnaround is still underway, but it is central to the group’s global ambitions.

