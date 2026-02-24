When nutrition labels work – and when they don't

Imagine walking into a quick-service restaurant where every item – main, side, beverage and dessert – displays a simple colour-coded grade indicating its nutritional quality. Would this information make you order healthier food?

This answer is less straightforward than you may think. Nutrition labels are among the least effective nudges to healthier eating, an INSEAD study found. Another earlier INSEAD study showed that, in supermarkets, nutrition labels boosted the sales of the healthiest products but didn’t diminish the sales of less healthy ones in the same category. Worse, other studies found that highlighting health benefits can sometimes backfire: When food is presented as healthy, some consumers may assume it is less tasty, less filling or more expensive, and shun it as a result.

But here’s the good news, at least for healthy-eating advocates: Our latest study, published in the Journal of the Academy of Marketing Science, shows that displaying a simple nutrition label helps consumers choose healthier meals at fast-food restaurants.

Know your food at a glance

Our study represents an exciting new model for societally impactful research, underpinned by collaboration among academia, government and the private sector. The French Ministry of Health commissioned our team to investigate whether Nutri-Score, a simplified nutrition labelling system used in supermarkets in France and seven other European countries, would improve dietary choices in restaurants. In this system, products are graded from A (best) to E (worst) based on energy density, saturated fats, sugars, salt, proteins, fibres, and fruit and vegetable content.

Our research partner was French sandwich chain Pomme de Pain. The company computed Nutri-Score for all its products, allowed us to display the labels in some restaurants and survey its clients, and shared its sales data with us. They also agreed that the results would be published no matter what we found.

