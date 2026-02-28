Advertisement
[Photo of the day] Rising Bharat: Eight-year-old tech whiz steals the show

By Forbes India
Last Updated: Feb 28, 2026, 10:12 IST1 min
Eight-year-old Ranvir Sachdeva, the youngest speaker at the AI Impact Summit, greets Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & IT, on the sidelines of the News18 Rising Bharat Summit in New Delhi on February 27, 2026. Ranvir surprised the audience with his oratory skills on stage at the Bharat Summit. Photo by Madhu Kapparath
Eight-year-old Ranvir Sachdeva, the youngest speaker at the AI Impact Summit, greets Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & IT, on the sidelines of the News18 Rising Bharat Summit in New Delhi on February 27, 2026. Ranvir surprised the audience with his oratory skills on stage at the Bharat Summit. Photo by Madhu Kapparath

First Published: Feb 28, 2026, 10:12

