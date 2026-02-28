India’s innovation landscape is entering a defining era, shaped by visionary companies pushing the boundaries of technology, science and enterprise. From Vidya Herbs’ breakthroughs in botanical science and Sparsha Pharma’s next-gen transdermal drug delivery to Mindspace Outsourcing’s fintech-driven accounting excellence and Cyber Heals’ AI-powered cybersecurity revolution, each organisation embodies a forward-looking spirit. Leaders like Papertex Speciality Chemicals, Manoranjan TV Network and Amantya Technologies further highlight India’s rapid ascent across speciality chemicals, new-age media ecosystems and advanced 5G engineering. Collectively, these enterprises represent the bold new face of India - innovative, resilient, globally competitive and committed to shaping industries with intelligence, sustainability and transformative impact.

Vidya Herbs

Vidya Herbs stands at the forefront of botanical innovation, driving the evolution of plant-based actives through cutting-edge extraction technology, scientific expertise, and sustainable sourcing. Founded in 1999 in Bengaluru by Mr. K. Shyamprasad, the company has become a global benchmark in natural ingredients for nutraceutical, food, and beverage applications.

Leveraging advanced Supercritical Fluid Extraction (SCFE) technology, Vidya produces high- purity, solvent-free botanical extracts that meet the most demanding international standards.

With strategic expansion into the U.S. through its NSF-certified and organic facility in Florida, and the growth of its state-of-the-art instant coffee business, Vidya continues to integrate innovation with scale. Its commitment to regenerative agriculture, biodiversity, and community development reinforces the belief that sustainability and innovation must advance together. Guided by the vision and leadership of Mr. K. Shyamprasad, Vidya Herbs continues its journey toward global excellence, delivering high-performance botanical solutions that redefine the future of plant-based innovation.

Sparsha Pharma International

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Hyderabad, Sparsha Pharma International has established itself as India’s leading innovator in Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems (TDDS). The company focuses on developing non-invasive, patient-centric pharmaceutical solutions that ensure precise, sustained, and comfortable drug delivery, improving treatment outcomes and improves the quality of life for patients worldwide.

Read More