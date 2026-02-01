Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for 2026-27 in Parliament at 11 am today, marking her ninth consecutive Budget.

The Budget is expected to outline the Centre’s priorities for the coming financial year, including measures to sustain economic momentum, boost private investment and create jobs, while keeping a close watch on the fiscal deficit.

Markets will remain open today despite Budget Day falling on a Sunday, with both the NSE and BSE operating during regular trading hours. Investors are heading into the Budget with largely muted expectations, seeking policy clarity rather than large fiscal giveaways. Key areas of focus include capital expenditure allocations for FY27, income tax policy, measures to boost export competitiveness, and the government’s approach to foreign trade diversification.

Participants will also track whether the Centre offers any relief in long-term capital gains taxation and whether it refrains from hiking transaction-related taxes. Sectoral allocations, particularly for infrastructure, manufacturing and exports, will be closely observed.

India’s economy has remained resilient despite external pressures, including trade disruptions and higher tariffs imposed by the US. Growth has been supported by public infrastructure spending and earlier tax cuts that lifted consumption.

