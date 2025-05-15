Forttuna Global Excellence Awards - 2025 India edition: Celebrating the visionaries of India's growth story

Mumbai, India, 10th May, 2025:

The Forttuna Global Excellence Awards 2025, hosted in Mumbai and held on May 9th and 10th at the JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu, brought together industry frontrunners whose leadership, resilience, and innovation are redefining excellence across sectors. From revolutionizing logistics and manufacturing to advancing healthcare and education, this year’s honorees are paving the way for inclusive, sustainable growth. Here, we spotlight six transformative leaders whose contributions continue to shape India's evolving business and societal landscape.

Yash Sharma: Integrated Supply Chain Service Provider of the Year (SME)

CCI Group, with 48 years of expertise, is a leader in 4PL Integrated Logistics and Supply Chain solutions. Operating across the country, CCI has developed a portfolio of 7.5 million sq. ft. of Grade A warehouses, setting industry benchmarks for excellence.

CCI offers comprehensive services, including Transportation, Warehousing, In-Plant Solutions, International Freight Forwarding, & Customs Clearance under one roof. CCI provides seamless solutions for industries like E-commerce, Retail, FMCG, Healthcare, Automotive, Chemicals and more.

With a network of partners in 105+ countries and operations across all Indian ports under its own CHA Licenses, CCI drives efficiency, sustainability, and customer-focused logistics.

Renu Arora: Lifetime Achievement Award (Finance and Insurance)

With decades of cross-sectoral influence, Renu Arora exemplifies purpose-driven leadership. As Director at JCBL Group, a Chartered Accountant, and an honorary doctorate recipient, she has championed financial strategy while advancing education, women’s empowerment, and youth mentorship. Her holistic impact has not only shaped corporate growth but also uplifted communities through policy advocacy, grassroots engagement, and academic reform. Renu’s leadership is a powerful blend of clarity, compassion, and conviction, setting a gold standard for integrated excellence across finance and social responsibility.

Shailesh Saxena: Business Coach of the Year (Education)

Throughout his career, Shailesh has made significant contributions to his field, driving innovation and delivering impactful results. His achievements include spearheading key projects, optimizing processes, and leading teams to success. By leveraging expertise and strategic thinking, he has enhanced efficiency, fostered growth, and influenced positive change. His work has not only improved organizational performance but also set benchmarks for excellence. He is committed to continuous learning, staying ahead of industry trends, and mentoring others. Through dedication and a results-driven approach, He strives to create lasting value, shaping the future of his industry with meaningful contributions and leadership.

Garvitt S. Jain: Emerging Business Leader of the Year (Manufacturing)

As the second-generation leader of Maharashtra Feeds Pvt Ltd, Garvitt S. Jain is rewriting the narrative of India’s animal feed industry. With sharp technical acumen and a deep understanding of regional challenges, he has spearheaded modernization, sustainability, and scalability in operations. Under his guidance, the company has not only expanded its product footprint but also enhanced community livelihoods and agricultural resilience. Garvitt’s journey from academic excellence to industrial innovation reflects the rising force of young entrepreneurs shaping India’s manufacturing future.

Dr. Joseph Kunnirickal Joseph: Physician of the Year (Healthcare)

A frontline hero during the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Joseph Kunnirickal Joseph saved over 600 lives at VPS Lakeshore, Kochi. Now based in the UAE with Amina Healthcare Group, he continues his mission with compassion and clinical brilliance. An early adopter of advanced diabetic treatments like GLP-1 agonists and SGLT2 inhibitors, Dr. Joseph is setting new standards in internal medicine. His dedication to evidence-based care, public health, and clinical mentorship exemplifies what it means to serve with both skill and soul.

Arepally Sai Shanthan: Cybersecurity Leader of the Year (Technology)

Shanthan is a rising leader in the tech world, driving innovation and security in the digital age. Starting as a freelancer, he founded REY in 2020, a premier cybersecurity and digital forensics training platform empowering over 3,000 professionals annually. In 2022, he launched BAV CASTLE, offering cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions that have strengthened client resilience by over 30%. As Founder and Managing Director, Shanthan champions ethical entrepreneurship and youth empowerment, reshaping how future leaders approach technology, security, and innovation. His work is redefining digital trust and creating a more secure, informed tech ecosystem for the next generation

These six leaders demonstrate the power of passion, precision, and perseverance. Whether optimizing supply chains, transforming industries, healing communities, or inspiring futures, each one reaffirms the Forttuna mission: celebrating those who are not just excelling, but truly making a difference.

The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.