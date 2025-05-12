Markets somersault, but how long will the relief rally last?

It was a no surprise that the stock markets in India somersaulted on Monday, indicating return of confidence among investors riding on multiple positive triggers that took the benchmark indices to the best single-day gains since February 2021. Both the Sensex and Nifty surged nearly 4 percent intraday as geopolitical tensions along the India-Pakistan border seemed to be easing, while the US-China trade deal boosted further sentiments.

The Sensex ended at 82,429.90, gaining 2975.43 points or 3.74 percent. The 50-share index Nifty jumped 916.70 points or 3.82 percent to close at 24,924.70.

Equities in other Asian countries also rose celebrating the US-China deal to cut tariffs. Stocks in Hong Kong gained around 3 percent, while China’s benchmark index jumped over 1 percent.

The US and China have agreed to temporarily slash reciprocal tariffs in a deal that surpassed expectations as the world's two biggest economies seek to end a damaging trade war that has stoked fears of recession and roiled financial markets, according to Reuters. The US will cut extra tariffs it imposed on Chinese imports in April to 30 percent from 145 percent, and Chinese duties on US imports will fall to 10 percent from 125 percent, the two countries said. The new measures are effective for 90 days.

Since taking office in January, US President Donald Trump hiked the tariffs paid by US importers for goods from China to 145 percent, in addition to those he imposed on many Chinese goods during his first term and the duties levied by the Joe Biden administration.