Mentors and Mavens All Stories
To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Lets Talk About One Thing Today in Tech Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Life
  3. Life
  4. UNESCO grants heritage status to Aleppo soap as Syria war flares

UNESCO grants heritage status to Aleppo soap as Syria war flares

Aleppo soap joins the city's traditional music, Al-Qudoud al-Halabiya, on UNESCO's list of intangible cultural heritage

By AFPRelaxnews
Published: Dec 6, 2024 01:30:11 PM IST
Updated: Dec 6, 2024 01:35:42 PM IST

Stacks of laurel soap are pictured the Jbaili soap factory, an 800 year old artisanal soap manufacturer, in the old city of Syria's northern city of Aleppo Image: AFP© Stacks of laurel soap are pictured the Jbaili soap factory, an 800 year old artisanal soap manufacturer, in the old city of Syria's northern city of Aleppo Image: AFP©

The UN's cultural organisation added Aleppo's famous soap to its intangible cultural heritage list Tuesday with Syria's second city again wracked by war.

Artisans have brewed olive and laurel oil in large pots for some 3,000 years in the city—which fell to Islamist-led rebels last week—allowing the mixture to cool before cutting it into blocks, and stamping them by hand.

Related stories

Aleppo soap joins the city's traditional music, Al-Qudoud al-Halabiya, on UNESCO's list of intangible cultural heritage, while the city itself—declared a world heritage site in 1986—was added to the organisation's endangered list in 2013 amid the country's civil war. 

Makers craft the product using "traditional knowledge and skills", said UNESCO, adding they rely on a mix of natural, locally produced ingredients and a drying process that can take up to nine months.

Aleppo had been slowly recovering from the wounds inflicted by more than a decade of civil war when Islamist-led rebels captured the city last week in a shock offensive that put forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad to flight.

Read More

Of the 100 soap factories in the city only about 10 remain, with many having relocated to Damascus or neighbouring Turkey.

But the soap remains essential to the families and communities involved in the trade.

"The collaborative production process promotes community and family unity," said UNESCO.

Here's a cost-effective way to tell if your digital ads are working
Music: are second albums really as bad as critics say?
X