All you need to know about Japanese sake

Japanese tipples sake and shochu—and the knowledge and skills honed over centuries to make them —have been added to UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list.

AFP looks at how sake, a rice wine, is made, its myriad varieties, and its role in everyday life and traditions:

History

It's believed people in the archipelago began brewing rice in a simple way some two millennia ago, with a third-century Chinese chronicle describing the Japanese as fond of alcohol.

By around 1000 AD, the imperial palace had a department to supervise the manufacturing of sake and its use in rituals, according to the Japan Sake and Shochu Makers Association.

The multi-staged brewing techniques still used today are thought to have been established around the 1700s.