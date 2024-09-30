Champagne houses abuzz over English sparkling wine

The grand opening of the 60-hectare Domaine Evremond vineyard, situated on a quiet hillside in Kent, received the royal seal of approval, with the Duchess of Edinburgh Sophie in attendance
Far from its native Champagne, prestigious French wine house Taittinger on Thursday inaugurated its new vineyard in south-east England, where climate change is making it increasingly easy to grow grapes.
