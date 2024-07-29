Sweden seeks to be winemaking's next frontier

As a warmer climate is disrupting harvests in traditional wine-growing areas, professional wine growers have begun to look further north
Far north of iconic wine regions like Bordeaux and Tuscany, Sweden is seeing a burgeoning industry of vineyards and a first generation of winemakers trying to carve out a niche.
"There are millions of techniques, and I don't have a grandfather or grandmother to ask. So we need to figure it out ourselves," Lena Magnergard, 64, told AFP as she walked through the short rows of grapevines at the Selaon vineyard an hour west of Stockholm.